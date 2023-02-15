ANC Tshwane regional secretary George Matjila said Williams’ resignation was the final “act of cowardice”.
“The outgoing mayor runs from the adverse audit findings of the auditor-general), a dilapidated city with no service delivery all round, low staff morale and a lack of coherent leadership from him and his entire executive,” said Matjila.
“The DA-led administration has brought nothing but misery to the residents of the City of Tshwane.”
ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont said Williams’ resignation came as a surprise.
“As a coalition partner, the news took us by surprise. There has been an ongoing conversation that there needs to be political consequences in Tshwane relating to the adverse audit finding, the Kratos unsolicited bid proposal, the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant, as well as important service delivery issues.”
DA Gauteng party leader Solly Msimanga noted the resignation, and expressed appreciation for work done during Williams’ tenure.
“At times the challenges seemed insurmountable, but he never took his hands off the wheel.
“That he is prepared to stand down to ensure stability in the metro speaks volumes of his commitment to the residents as well as the political process.”
TimesLIVE
Mashaba denies ActionSA would have voted with the ANC and EFF to remove Williams if he did not resign
Former Tshwane mayor resigned this week ahead of motion of no confidence
Image: Eugene Coetzee
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has denied his party would have voted with the ANC and EFF for the removal of former Tshwane mayor Randall Williams if he did not resign.
Williams resigned this week, saying his desire was to not see the “political instability that has taken place in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni spill over into Tshwane”. He resigned ahead of a motion of no confidence against him.
Political analyst Prof Dirk Kotze claimed ActionSA would have voted with the ANC and EFF to remove Williams as mayor.
“If he didn’t decide to resign, most possibly ActionSA would have supported the motion of no confidence against him and that would have created turmoil within the coalition, and could have created the opportunity for the ANC and the EFF to come together,” Kotze told eNCA.
Mashaba rubbished Kotze’s claim, saying: “There was absolutely no way ActionSA would have voted with the ANC and EFF for the removal of the Tshwane mayor.
“We welcome the DA’s move to remove him themselves. ActionSA is committed to saving the coalition government of Tshwane, but with accountability.”
Tshwane multiparty coalition prepares for new mayor to succeed Randall Williams
ANC Tshwane regional secretary George Matjila said Williams’ resignation was the final “act of cowardice”.
“The outgoing mayor runs from the adverse audit findings of the auditor-general), a dilapidated city with no service delivery all round, low staff morale and a lack of coherent leadership from him and his entire executive,” said Matjila.
“The DA-led administration has brought nothing but misery to the residents of the City of Tshwane.”
ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont said Williams’ resignation came as a surprise.
“As a coalition partner, the news took us by surprise. There has been an ongoing conversation that there needs to be political consequences in Tshwane relating to the adverse audit finding, the Kratos unsolicited bid proposal, the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant, as well as important service delivery issues.”
DA Gauteng party leader Solly Msimanga noted the resignation, and expressed appreciation for work done during Williams’ tenure.
“At times the challenges seemed insurmountable, but he never took his hands off the wheel.
“That he is prepared to stand down to ensure stability in the metro speaks volumes of his commitment to the residents as well as the political process.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos