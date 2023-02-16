×

South Africa

Cops swoop on alleged kidnappers who targeted LGBTQIA+ community on dating app

16 February 2023 - 14:51
Four men who have allegedly been targeting the LGBTQIA+ community for kidnapping were arrested at a restaurant in Parktown, Johannesburg, earlier this week. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/nito500

Four men who have allegedly been targeting the LGBTQIA+ community for kidnapping were arrested at a restaurant in Parktown, Johannesburg, earlier this week.

The men allegedly used a dating app designed to target and lure victims to secluded places, kidnap and then rob them, said Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe. 

“On Monday, a 26-year-old man who had been chatting to one of the suspects was lured to an area where he was hijacked, kidnapped and robbed of his personal belongings including bank cards. The suspects proceeded to make several purchases with the victim's bank cards.

“When the matter was reported to the Mondeor police station, the anti-kidnapping task team operationalised information and swooped on the four men who were meeting at the restaurant on the same day of the kidnapping,” Mathe said.

Thabo Ndlovu, 33, Ndumiso Mahlangu, 27, Sibusiso Tshabalala, 27, and Elson Nyati, 25, were arrested and have already appeared before the Booysens magistrate’s court.

They are each facing charges of hijacking, kidnapping and extortion.

They were found with the victim's belongings including bank cards, wallet, bag and cellphone.

The victim’s hijacked vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz C180, has not yet been recovered.

The victim was rescued and has since been reunited with his family.

TimesLIVE

