South Africa

Ex-cop accused of kidnapping and assault

Former sergeant among six others suspected of abduction in Mpumalanga

By TimesLIVE - 16 December 2022 - 15:31
The victim of an alleged abduction attempt was rescued by an army patrol in the early hours of Thursday. The motive for the attack is being investigated. Stock photo.
The victim of an alleged abduction attempt was rescued by an army patrol in the early hours of Thursday. The motive for the attack is being investigated. Stock photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A former police sergeant is among seven suspects arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and assaulting a 37-year-old man in Mpumalanga.

The victim was rescued by an army patrol at about 1am on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the soldiers spotted two suspicious looking vehicles, a navy blue BMW and a powder blue Mini Cooper, at Dludluma, outside Komatipoort.

“When the vehicles were stopped for investigation, eight occupants were in the vehicles. It is said that the victim got a chance to report to SANDF members that he was forcefully taken from his residence and assaulted,” he said.

“It is further alleged that when he [the victim] was abducted, all the seven occupants, aged between 22 and 43, were present.

“The army members took the victim and the suspects and handed them over to the police in Tonga.”

An investigation into the motive behind the alleged kidnapping and assault is under way.

