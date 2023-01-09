He was arrested at an upmarket estate in Centurion on Saturday during a multidisciplinary operation led by members of the trilateral planning cell and Interpol.
Heavy police presence ahead of kidnapping ‘kingpin’ appearance
Image: Orrin Singh/TimesLIVE
A hefty police contingent has been deployed to the Thembisa magistrate's court before the appearance of an alleged Mozambican "kidnapping kingpin".
Members of the police tactical response team and organised crime are stationed outside the courtroom where the 50-year-old is expected to appear.
He was arrested at an upmarket estate in Centurion on Saturday during a multidisciplinary operation led by members of the trilateral planning cell and Interpol.
He is wanted in connection with alleged kidnapping cases where ransom demands were made in Mozambique.
Police said the accused would appear before the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday, but the court venue was changed at the 11th hour. TimesLIVE understands the change of venue was due to jurisdictional reasons.
Alleged Mozambican kidnapping kingpin arrested in Centurion
