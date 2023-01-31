×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police arrest five people in kidnapping of Midrand businessman

31 January 2023 - 11:44
A multidisciplinary team led by the national anti-kidnapping task team has arrested five people.
A multidisciplinary team led by the national anti-kidnapping task team has arrested five people.
Image: Supplied

A multidisciplinary team led by the national anti-kidnapping task team has arrested five people for the alleged kidnapping of a Midrand businessman on January 18.

A man, his wife and his girlfriend are among the arrested.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said after the kidnapping, the suspects demanded a ransom payment from the family and associates of the victim.

Mathe said the suspects were arrested at residential properties between Pretoria and Johannesburg.

“A Toyota Corolla and Toyota Quantum used in the commission of the crime have been seized. Multiple phones and SIM cards have also been seized,” she said.

More than 124 suspects have been arrested by the team, and detectives continue work to combat kidnappings for ransom in the country.

TimesLIVE

Suspected international kidnapping kingpin's bail application exposes wealth and business empire

Esmael Nangy, who has eight children through his two wives, launched his bail application in court on Thursday.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding