National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said after the proceedings community members met police and other stakeholders.
“We went to meet them. We were told their demands, including that they want to meet the minister of justice, the minister of police and the minister of home affairs before the court delivers its judgment on bail,” she said.
She said they made threats that they would burn the building. “The paramount importance is the safety of personnel working in this court.”
The matter was moved to Johannesburg magistrate's court.
“The state has been allowed to reopen its case, so we will be giving further evidence and thereafter the defence will be given the opportunity to reply before the court can deliver its judgment.”
Community threats delay bail verdict in Soweto tavern massacre case
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
Judgment on the bail application of one of the six accused in the July 2022 Soweto tavern massacre has been postponed to February 20.
The court was expected to deliver judgment on accused No 3 on Thursday.
The suspects, chained and handcuffed in pairs, briefly appeared in the Orlando magistrate's court, where the state brought an application for the postponement of the case and a change of location, citing security threats by community members.
People were searched before entering the courtroom.
SPECIAL REPORT | Mdlalose's tavern shooting
