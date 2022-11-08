Williams not yet off the hook — ActionSA
Tshwane mayor 'has a case to answer on power bid'
ActionSA says Tshwane mayor Randall Williams is not yet off the hook despite being cleared of meddling in municipal processes in the capital's R25bn power deal.
Williams was cleared of wrongdoing, however, the investigation also concluded that he has a case to answer for having instructed senior officials to endorse a bid proposal by an Australian company, Kratos Consortium, for generating power for the metro...
