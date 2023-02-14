Speaker rejects mayor's resignation reversal
Williams can't resign twice — Makwarela
Tshwane is headed for a potential political leadership crisis after mayor Randall Williams resigned effective end of the day on Monday, but later in the day rescinded and said he would stay two more weeks.
Council speaker Dr Murunwa Makwarela has, however, insisted that by law, the only valid resignation is the first one effectively meaning that all members of the mayoral committee would be out of their jobs along with the mayor by today...
