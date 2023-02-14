Asthmatic teen says blackouts pose threat to her life
Sipika's nebuliser needs electricity to function
Sinovuyo Sipika, who is asthmatic, had to constantly contain her mood out of fear that her illness could be triggered as she could not use her nebuliser machine for almost a week due to constant power outages.
The teenager lives in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni, and her area has been hit by constant blackouts that go up to eight hours straight and when the electricity returns it would last for only an hour. The nebuliser is a device that is used to electronically turn medicine into mist which is inhaled through a mask. ..
Asthmatic teen says blackouts pose threat to her life
Sipika's nebuliser needs electricity to function
Sinovuyo Sipika, who is asthmatic, had to constantly contain her mood out of fear that her illness could be triggered as she could not use her nebuliser machine for almost a week due to constant power outages.
The teenager lives in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni, and her area has been hit by constant blackouts that go up to eight hours straight and when the electricity returns it would last for only an hour. The nebuliser is a device that is used to electronically turn medicine into mist which is inhaled through a mask. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos