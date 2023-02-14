×

South Africa

Asthmatic teen says blackouts pose threat to her life

Sipika's nebuliser needs electricity to function

14 February 2023 - 06:56
Mpho Koka Journalist

Sinovuyo Sipika, who is asthmatic, had to constantly contain her mood out of fear that her illness could be triggered as she could not use her nebuliser machine for almost a week due to constant power outages. 

The teenager lives in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni, and her area has been hit by constant blackouts that go up to eight hours straight and when the electricity returns it would last for only an hour. The nebuliser is a device that is used to electronically turn medicine into mist which is inhaled through a mask.  ..

