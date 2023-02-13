A grade 11 pupil from Protea Glen Secondary School in Soweto died in an accident on Monday morning.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the crash occurred on the R599 Randfontein Road in Protea Glen after a Toyota Condor that was transporting 14 pupils from Protea Glen Secondary School 1, Protea Glen Secondary School 2 and Faranani Primary School overturned.
“It is alleged that the scholar transport driver lost control of the vehicle after the car ahead was seen to be taking a turn, but decided to continue straight. This caused the scholar transport to overturn,” said Chiloane.
He said three pupils are in a critical condition while 10 others sustained minor injuries.
“All these learners were transported to different medical facilities,” he said.
Chiloane said the department’s psycho-social support team went to the scene of the accident where they met the family of the deceased pupil.
He said counselling services have been provided.
“We are dismayed by the news of a tragic incident which has taken the life of one of our learners. We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the learner’s family for their loss. We also wish those learners who were injured in the accident a speedy recovery,” said Chiloane.
Pupil dies, three in critical condition after scholar transport overturns
