South Africa

Inquest opened after pilot dies in Mpumalanga crash

31 January 2023 - 13:07
Police said the South African Civil Aviation Authority will investigate the cause of the crash.
Mpumalanga police have lodged an inquest after a 44-year-old man died when his aircraft crashed in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the man has been identified as Jeff Mkhashane Mabuza.

Mohlala said reports indicate he was flying alone in a mountainous area near Kaapsehoop Road from Steelpoort. He was heading to the old Nelspruit airport when the accident occurred.

Emergency service personnel were called to the scene, but “his lifeless and decapitated body was found next to the crash site and paramedics certified him dead”, he said.

A preliminary probe revealed Mabuza owned the aircraft, but the cause of the crash was unclear and the South African Civil Aviation Authority would investigate, Mohlala said.

