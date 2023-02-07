Motorist bust after KZN cyclist killed in ‘hit-and-run’

Naidoo was taken to a nearby hospital.
A cyclist described as a “beautiful soul” died after he was hit by a motorist on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast who allegedly fled the scene.
Veven Naidoo, who was employed at Rewardsco, an Umhlanga-based telecommunications company, died from his injuries after he was run over on the M4 near Sibaya Casino early on Saturday morning.
Marshall Security received reports about the accident, allegedly a hit-and-run.
“Durban North police were informed and medical services were dispatched.
“The cyclist suffered severe injuries and advanced life support intervention was required at the scene,” Marshall Security said.
Naidoo was taken to a nearby hospital.
A Marshall Security officer established from bystanders that the vehicle in question was spotted entering a residential complex in the area.
“Our special ops team member immediately went to investigate and managed to locate the vehicle believed to have been involved in the accident due to the damage it had sustained. The driver was located moments later.”
Police took the driver in for questioning.
It was later established Naidoo had passed away and police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.
In a tribute, Rewardsco described Naidoo as “a beautiful soul who never can be forgotten”.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic loss of our much-loved and dear colleague Veven Naidoo.
“Veven was a committed, invaluable member of our family and always had a smile and a kind word of encouragement to share with everyone he met.”
