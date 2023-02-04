A man died when his car crashed into a rocky embankment on the N12 east near the R59 split in Alberton on the East Rand on Friday.
Emergency services arrived on the scene to find the wrecked vehicle on the side of the road, with the driver trapped in his seat.
“Medics assessed the man and found he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said ER24.
Details surrounding the accident are unknown, but authorities are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Man killed in crash on East Rand
Image: Supplied
