South Africa

No backtracking by threat of court action - party

'DA meant ring-fenced state of disaster'

13 February 2023 - 07:57
Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya Political Editor

 The DA has insisted that its position on the declaration of a state of disaster over the energy crisis is consistent.

This is despite party leader John Steenhuisen last week threatening to take the measures to court, less than three months after he had called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of disaster...

