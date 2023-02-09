DA expects campaigning ahead of party conference to be smooth ride
The race for the leadership of the country’s official opposition party, the DA, has started in earnest after the organisation announced rules of campaigning and fundraising this week.
While the party does not have written laws of how to sanction those who step out of line, it does not expect scenarios such as those involving its rival ANC’s electioneering, where party members have accused one another of buying branches and using money to influence conference outcomes...
DA expects campaigning ahead of party conference to be smooth ride
The race for the leadership of the country’s official opposition party, the DA, has started in earnest after the organisation announced rules of campaigning and fundraising this week.
While the party does not have written laws of how to sanction those who step out of line, it does not expect scenarios such as those involving its rival ANC’s electioneering, where party members have accused one another of buying branches and using money to influence conference outcomes...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos