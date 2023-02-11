Tributes to the late star continue to pour in on social media.
Ethekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda expressed his sympathy to the family.
Kaunda condemned the killing of the rapper, appealing to police to "speed up the investigation and bring those responsible to book".
He said the murder will tarnish the reputation of "Durban’s hottest nightspots", a reputation the "municipality and its partners have worked hard over the years to build".
“The news of AKA’s passing comes as a shock to us as we were looking forward to seeing him perform at the Durban All White Concert at the Durban ICC next week on Saturday. We call upon members of the community who might have witnessed the incident to share information with the police,” said Kaunda.
"The freedom of our residents is threatened each time a person is killed or robbed. We implore the police to be firm and to act decisively in rooting out rogue elements that are behind the killing of innocent people. We remain committed to intensifying the fight against crime."
The EFF also issued a statement, echoing his sentiments.
"The EFF sends its condolences to the friends, family, loved ones and colleagues of AKA. The level of crime in South Africa has spiraled out of control, and assassination of civilians has become a norm. The EFF calls for the speedy apprehension of those involved in the killing of AKA, and we hope his soul rests in perfect peace."
AKA's killer is well-known in Florida Road in Durban, says KwaZulu-Natal ANC
Image: Alon Skuy
The person who killed Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road in Durban on Friday night was well-known in the local community, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said on Saturday.
"No amount of words will be fit enough to express our deepest condolences to his family, business associates, the entertainment industry and his fans," read the ANC statement, adding that the murderer is known to many people within the community of Florida.
It appealed to the anyone with information to come forward.
"The murderer is a community member. We are encouraging anyone with information to co-operate with law enforcement agencies. It is a fact that some of those who are involved in such crimes are known by certain community members. We must not allow one individual to disgrace all of us as peace-loving South Africans.
"All spheres of the ANC government must give strong support to the police and encourage them to act firmly and decisively to protect lives, property and the dignity of our nation."
