Trio jailed for forced marriage of 13-year-old girl in Eastern Cape

A 66-year-old man who forcefully married and raped a mildly mentally disabled 13-year-old girl in the Eastern Cape has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Bheki Nxasana, Mxosheni Sibiya, 67, and Nomvo Nxasana, 68, were convicted in the high court in Gqeberha on charges of trafficking in persons.

“Evidence is that the victim was orphaned and lived with [a relative] in KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal,” regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

"[The relative] gave her up to her Sunday school teacher who was friends with Nomvo, the sister of the would-be husband. Nomvo took her to her daughter who lived in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape, where Bheki, who worked in Gqeberha, comes from.”

Bheki, with the assistance of Nomvo, initiated lobola negotiations and payments were made in 2016.

“When the victim got to the destination, Bheki took her to his house where he strangled and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her. He told her he was now her husband and had paid lobola for her, so she had to abide by his wishes and commands,” said Tyali.

