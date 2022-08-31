NATHANIEL LEE | Sanitary pads essential to ensure girls’ right to undisrupted education
Derailed progress in school enforces the vicious cycle of poverty
By Nathaniel Lee - 31 August 2022 - 10:38
As we bid farewell to Women’s Month, it is important to remember the African proverb, “if you educate a man, you educate an individual, but if you educate a girl, you educate a nation.”
Investing in girls’ education can guarantee gratifying national payoffs. According to the World Bank, giving girls access to schooling is a central part of eradicating poverty. “Better educated women tend to be healthier, participate more in the formal labour market, earn higher incomes, have fewer children, marry at a later age, and enable better health care and education for their children should they choose to become mothers. All these factors combined can lift households, communities, and nations out of poverty.” ..
NATHANIEL LEE | Sanitary pads essential to ensure girls’ right to undisrupted education
Derailed progress in school enforces the vicious cycle of poverty
As we bid farewell to Women’s Month, it is important to remember the African proverb, “if you educate a man, you educate an individual, but if you educate a girl, you educate a nation.”
Investing in girls’ education can guarantee gratifying national payoffs. According to the World Bank, giving girls access to schooling is a central part of eradicating poverty. “Better educated women tend to be healthier, participate more in the formal labour market, earn higher incomes, have fewer children, marry at a later age, and enable better health care and education for their children should they choose to become mothers. All these factors combined can lift households, communities, and nations out of poverty.” ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos