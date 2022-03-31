Lamola welcomes proposed recommendations to criminalise forced and child marriages in SA

Justice minister Ronald Lamola has welcomed proposed recommendations to criminalise forced marriages in SA.

The Law Reform Commission this week handed over four reports to Lamola, one of which recommends new legislation on ukuthwala (abduction) that makes forced and child marriages criminal offences.

Originally, ukuthwala involved kidnapping a girl or a young woman by a man and his friends or peers to compel the girl or young woman’s family to endorse marriage negotiations.

In ancient Africa, the practice was a condoned albeit an abnormal path to marriage targeted at certain girls or women of marriageable age. However, it has been abused and young girls are being abducted and kidnapped in the name of ukuthwala.

The report was among four reports from chairperson of the commission Justice Jody Kollapen, which were submitted to Lamola.