South Africa

Rand Water systems at 39%, 8% higher than a day ago

By TimesLIVE - 01 February 2023 - 11:29
The water tower in Northcliff's Eco Park. Many Johannesburg residents are experiencing problems with water supply. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Johannesburg Water says it is making substantial headway towards restoring supply in areas affected by the power failure on Sunday.

By Wednesday morning, the water level of its system was at 39%, which was 8% higher than Tuesday, said Johannesburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli.

The Hursthill 1 zone inflow remains at critically low levels while the Hursthill 2 zone is performing better.

“These areas have little or intermittent water supply.”

The Linden 1 reservoir has seen some improvements but supply pressure remains minimal, said Mopeli.

In Roodepoort, the Helderkruin zone is also showing progress but is affected by the ongoing power outages.

“Nonetheless, the reservoir is out of critically low levels.”

By early Wednesday morning, the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals had 50% and 65% water levels respectively. Water flow into the hospitals is being supplemented by regular pumping through tankers.

Mopeli said the Crosby zone has a healthy flow going into the system, while the Brixton reservoir has been opened to 100%. Both systems are being closely monitored.

Johannesburg South continues to be stable and technical teams are monitoring the system to ensure this can be sustained.

“Provision has been made for alternative water supply with 25 roaming tankers supplying affected areas. Arrangements will be made to move tankers from areas with a steady water supply to those that continue to struggle,” Mopeli said.

“The Klipfontein View area has four water tankers supplying it.”

