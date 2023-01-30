×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | EFF is ready to govern, says Julius Malema

South Africa's future will change drastically in 2024, says EFF leader

30 January 2023 - 14:15
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema. File photo.
Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

EFF leader Julius Malema says it is time for his party to politically educate society about the principles of a socialist government.

He said the EFF is gearing up to govern from next year.

Listen to Malema:

South Africa will hold general elections in 2024, and analysts and polls suggest the governing ANC’s voter share will decline.

Malema slammed the DA for not uniting with the EFF.

He was speaking to journalists in Johannesburg after the EFF’s plenum.

TimesLIVE

EFF plans national shutdown over electricity crisis

EFF leader Julius Malema has announced plans to embark on a national shutdown on March 20 for the return of electricity.
News
12 hours ago

EFF welcomes NSFAS decision to grant Sassa grant recipients automatic funding

Nsfas this week opened bursary applications for 2023 academic year, saying Sassa recipients automatically qualify on financial eligibility and no ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding