My son will now get education 2km away, says relieved Tembisa mom
Boy placed 60km from home can now walk to a Tembisa school
By Mpho Koka - 30 January 2023 - 10:06
The 13-year-old learner who was erroneously placed at a school 60km away from his home has finally found a school a walking distance from his home.
For days Angel Mphambo, 34, visited the department of education offices in Ekurhuleni to plead with officials to place her son in a suitable school in Tembisa. She also protested at a local school fighting for her son to be placed...
