Accounting officer promises to take disciplinary action
City pays over R6m to service providers for unused airtime and data
By Mpho Koka - 30 January 2023 - 09:41
The City of Johannesburg did not use more than R6m worth of airtime and data it bought in 2019, said the auditor-general (AG) in a report submitted to the city and Gauteng provincial legislature.
The AG said the city made payments for airtime and data loaded on SIM cards but were not used...
