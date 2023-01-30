×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Accounting officer promises to take disciplinary action

City pays over R6m to service providers for unused airtime and data

By Mpho Koka - 30 January 2023 - 09:41
Mpho Koka Journalist

The City of Johannesburg did not use more than R6m worth of airtime and data it bought in 2019, said the auditor-general (AG) in a report submitted to the city and Gauteng provincial legislature. 

The AG said the city made payments for airtime and data loaded on SIM cards but were not used...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding