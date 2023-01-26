×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Disabled pupil's dream of finishing matric lies in tatters

Makobe sent from pillar to post during examination

26 January 2023 - 06:55
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Sthembiso Makobe got shot at school during a robbery in 2018 and his injuries left him paralysed from the neck down.

For nearly three years he stayed home recovering...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding