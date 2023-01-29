A team of firefighters continued to battle a raging fire on Sunday which started at the Bainskloof Pass in the Cape Winelands district municipality, the previous day.
Aerial resources were deployed to boost a team effort but had to stand down on Sunday afternoon.
The fire was fuelled by strong winds and required multiple firefighting teams.
WATCH | Windy condition fuels fire on Bainskloof Pass
Image: James Cregeen
Anesca Roodt, Cape Winelands district municipality public relations officer said while good progress had been made throughout the day it was still a battle.
“The fire line remains hot and coals, fuelled by the windy conditions are causing regular flare ups. Aerial support has stood down while the ground and fire crews continue with active firefighting and related activities throughout the night.”
