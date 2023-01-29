×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Windy condition fuels fire on Bainskloof Pass

By YASANTHA NAIDOO - 29 January 2023 - 16:23
An inferno continued to rage at Bainsklook Pass in the Cape Winelands district municipality on Sunday
An inferno continued to rage at Bainsklook Pass in the Cape Winelands district municipality on Sunday
Image: James Cregeen

A team of firefighters continued to battle a raging fire on Sunday which started at the Bainskloof Pass in the Cape Winelands district municipality, the previous day.

Aerial resources were deployed to boost a team effort but had to stand down on Sunday afternoon. 

The fire was fuelled by strong winds and required multiple firefighting teams. 

Anesca Roodt, Cape Winelands district municipality public relations officer said while good progress had been made throughout the day it was still a battle.

“The fire line remains hot and coals, fuelled by the windy conditions are causing regular flare ups. Aerial support has stood down while the ground and fire crews continue with active firefighting and related activities throughout the night.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding