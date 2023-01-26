Faf on fire for charged up Super Kings
Ex-SA skipper scores first century of SA20
“It’s nice,” Faf du Plessis said on being the first player to score a century in the Betway SA20.
That’s like saying the crowd at the Wanderers on Tuesday night was hushed.
Du Plessis, the Joburg Super Kings captain, delivered in a way his team, which has struggled with the bat, desperately needed. Not that the tournament needed it, but it provided another highlight for an event that has captured the public’s imagination more rapidly than the organisers could have hoped.
It will also ramp up the volume on chatter about Du Plessis and a possible role in the Proteas team, something the new white ball coach Rob Walter hinted at last week. Du Plessis did not address that on Tuesday.
The maiden #Betway #SA20 CENTURY has been an absolute delight to witness! Faf du Plessis is a man for the big moments 🔥#JSKvDSG | @Betway_India pic.twitter.com/QcZAAYOLU6— Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 24, 2023
Chasing 179 to beat the Durban Super Giants, Du Plessis blasted an unbeaten 113 that featured eight fours and eight sixes, along with a new record opening partnership for the Wanderers of 157 with Reeza Hendricks.
To say Hendricks struggled would be an understatement too. He finally ended on 45 off 46 balls, and that doesn’t look bad, but for the first 40 balls of his innings he found the middle of the bat just once.
Never mind, Du Plessis was imperious. “It was a really nice wicket, a bit sticky in the beginning with the spinners. And then typical Wanderers, once you get yourself in you can score freely,” he said.
“It was tricky, the ball was swinging. Reece Topley bowled really well and Keshav Maharaj got the ball to stick. It did feel like we were falling behind and that’s when you get those butterflies, but you also know that you need one over and luckily we got that.”
That was one of the best knocks I've seen in T20 cricketAlbie Morkel
It was the 12th over when Du Plessis launched back-to-back sixes off Jason Holder that saw 19 runs scored. The momentum had shifted and even though Hendricks was struggling, he got caught up in the fervour and smashed two boundaries in the 16th, over bowled by Simon Harmer. That turned the match decisively in the Super Kings favour.
“That was one of the best knocks I’ve seen in T20 cricket,” said Super Kings assistant coach Albie Morkel of Du Plessis’s performance. “I was speaking to some of the Super Giants bowlers and they found it really tough to bowl at him. When a guy is playing like that it is difficult to stop, especially at the Wanderers.”