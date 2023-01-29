The city said officers responded on Friday to a Shotspotter gunshot alert and with the assistance of bystanders arrested a suspect within a few minutes. They recovered a 9mm firearm and 30 rounds of ammunition in Hanover Park.
“The department also conducts ongoing education and awareness drives, whether it’s the K9 unit’s public displays, or exhibitions and most recently, a pamphlet drive to highlight the risks around smash-and-grab incidents. During the activation, officers found that many motorists are still driving with handbags and other valuables on their seats or clearly visible inside the vehicles.
“We urge our road users, but the public in general, to remember that they too have a role to play in crime prevention — not only by reporting suspicious activity but also being alert and taking steps to reduce the risk of falling victim to crime.
“History has proven that motorists are most vulnerable when coming to a stop at an intersection and often distracted by their cellphones or other means. Vigilance can go a long way in ensuring their safety.”
There were 300 theft out of motor vehicle incidents at intersections during the same period where items are stolen from stationary vehicles, where motorists are driving with open windows, or doors unlocked.
TimesLIVE
Arrests by Cape Town metro police doubled in last half of 2022
Image: Supplied
Cape Town metro police officers racked up more than 3,000 arrests and confiscated millions of rand worth of contraband, firearms and ammunition between July and December.
Metro officers arrested 3,089 offenders — more than double the number for the same period in the previous year — and confiscated almost 12,000 units of drugs, 40 firearms and 446 rounds of ammunition.
The city warned however, locals were still vulnerable to smash and grab incidents, with 171 incidents recorded by CCTV operators. Most occurred between 3pm and 9pm. Jakes Gerwel Drive between the N2 and Voortrekker Road remains a hotspot.
There were 25 attacks on officers during both periods.
“The increase in arrests and related successes can be attributed to a number of factors, including increased operations, both autonomous and joint undertakings with SAPS; ongoing and growing co-operation from members of the public who are sharing information about criminal activity; and our continued investment in technology and additional resources to amplify our policing efforts,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.
Alarming number of domestic violence cases during Christmas week in Cape Town
The city said officers responded on Friday to a Shotspotter gunshot alert and with the assistance of bystanders arrested a suspect within a few minutes. They recovered a 9mm firearm and 30 rounds of ammunition in Hanover Park.
“The department also conducts ongoing education and awareness drives, whether it’s the K9 unit’s public displays, or exhibitions and most recently, a pamphlet drive to highlight the risks around smash-and-grab incidents. During the activation, officers found that many motorists are still driving with handbags and other valuables on their seats or clearly visible inside the vehicles.
“We urge our road users, but the public in general, to remember that they too have a role to play in crime prevention — not only by reporting suspicious activity but also being alert and taking steps to reduce the risk of falling victim to crime.
“History has proven that motorists are most vulnerable when coming to a stop at an intersection and often distracted by their cellphones or other means. Vigilance can go a long way in ensuring their safety.”
There were 300 theft out of motor vehicle incidents at intersections during the same period where items are stolen from stationary vehicles, where motorists are driving with open windows, or doors unlocked.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos