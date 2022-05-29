Western Cape reaction unit makes 176 arrests in seven days

The Western Cape's law enforcement advancement plan (LEAP) officers have made 176 arrests in a week, the provincial government announced.

The LEAP unit was started last year by the Western Cape provincial government and operates through the City of Cape Town's metro police department.

The Western Cape government announced on Sunday that between May 16 and 22 176 perpetrators were arrested for a variety of offences through the efforts of LEAP officers.

The department of police oversight and community safety stated that 91 were nabbed for being in possession of drugs, 22 for possession of dangerous weapons and the balance for various other offences.

The illegal firearms were confiscated in Delft, Gugulethu and Kraaifontein.

“Where LEAP is deployed, its impact against crime is being seen and felt by communities. This confirms why visible policing through boots on the ground is so important. Perhaps these successes will convince the national minister of police why additional resources are required and so well deserved,” said MEC for police oversight and community safety Reagen Allen.

Allen said the newly launched Safety Dashboard with its data and evidence, will help to further guide how and where the LEAP officers should be deployed.