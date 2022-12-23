×

South Africa

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse inspects areas affected by floods

23 December 2022 - 16:09
A road in Roodepoort after heavy summer rain that started late in the season. File photo.
Image: JRA

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and her delegation spent Friday assessing progress in cleanups and humanitarian responses assisting victims of floods in recent weeks.

Phalatse said they want the victims to have a happy festive season and offered them relief parcels for the Christmas weekend.

“We are in region D [severely affected by the floods] doing flood oversight to see if the city is working for our people. We are here to assess how good it is and where the future challenges are,” she said.

Relocations were under way where necessary, she added.

“In Kliptown there’s a road that is problematic to access. We’re on the ground and finding solutions. We have made sure there are relief packs for Christmas.”

In the past few weeks, the South African Weather Service warned of possible severe thunderstorms in parts of Gauteng, the North West, Mpumalanga, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

There were major floods in low-lying areas and informal settlements due to continuous thunderstorms and rain.

