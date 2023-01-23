Ramathuba said sometimes she visits facilities after receiving complaints, and sometimes she goes out according to her own monitoring card.
“The complaints we receive are usually the same and when I arrive I know what to look at, starting with the attitude of the security personnel. I felt like addressing our security to understand what their role is at facilities. It is not their job to refuse patients entry, which is what I found them doing at this facility [Rethabile Clinic],” she said.
Ramathuba said she won't be put off from making unannounced inspections.
“If you sit in the office and rely on reports you get from management, they know how to put in beautiful, colourful graphs that are nicely designed. They will tell you all is well, people are being serviced. They will even tell you the waiting time is 45 minutes but that is not the case. When they give you their patient surveys, they cook all the results.
“When you do the rounds yourself and they say the X-ray machine is functional, you must find it functional. If it is not functional, managers must be held to account.
“I believe in unannounced visits. It's not that I don't trust the staff, it is about the nature of a human being. When you ask, they will always give you a beautiful report.”
TimesLIVE
Limpopo MEC Phophi Ramathuba defends her actions, says she’s trying to get access to health in order
Image: Alaister Russell
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has defended her actions after being recorded scolding a manager at a clinic in Polokwane.
Last week Ramathuba visited the Rethabile Clinic in Polokwane after she had received complaints about patients being sent away because they were not wearing masks.
She said she was also alerted about long waiting times at the clinic.
A video in which she was recorded scolding a clinic manager has since gone viral and received mixed reactions from the public.
Some accused Ramathuba of being harsh.
“I'm not harsh, just firm. If being firm is seen as being harsh, then I don't know. All I am trying to do is to make sure I fix our health system,” Ramathuba told TimesLIVE on Monday.
The MEC said she could not pretend to be satisfied if she arrived to witness a chaotic situation at a clinic.
“They do not have a help desk. There was no one directing patients where to go. I found some patients had been at the clinic for more than five hours and had received no help at all. How do you explain a pregnant woman being in a queue from 7am until 2pm and she has not been assisted at all?
“These are some of the conditions patients are being subjected to, and you find a supervisor having gone to lunch and seeing no problem at all. How do you go on lunch in the midst of such a crisis?”
She said what happened at Rethabile Clinic was not unique as she regularly pays unannounced visits to health facilities in the province, something she said she will continue to do.
“When I go like that, that is when I get a true reflection of what our patients face at our facilities. If you announce you are coming, they will prepare and you will find everything staged and in order.”
Limpopo MEC welcomes orthopaedic surgeon to Lebowakgomo Hospital
Ramathuba said sometimes she visits facilities after receiving complaints, and sometimes she goes out according to her own monitoring card.
“The complaints we receive are usually the same and when I arrive I know what to look at, starting with the attitude of the security personnel. I felt like addressing our security to understand what their role is at facilities. It is not their job to refuse patients entry, which is what I found them doing at this facility [Rethabile Clinic],” she said.
Ramathuba said she won't be put off from making unannounced inspections.
“If you sit in the office and rely on reports you get from management, they know how to put in beautiful, colourful graphs that are nicely designed. They will tell you all is well, people are being serviced. They will even tell you the waiting time is 45 minutes but that is not the case. When they give you their patient surveys, they cook all the results.
“When you do the rounds yourself and they say the X-ray machine is functional, you must find it functional. If it is not functional, managers must be held to account.
“I believe in unannounced visits. It's not that I don't trust the staff, it is about the nature of a human being. When you ask, they will always give you a beautiful report.”
TimesLIVE
Limpopo paramedic allegedly hacked to death by her husband
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos