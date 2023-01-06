Cyril Ramaphosa officially closes the ANC’s national conference

He said discussions outlined the steps “we must necessarily take to build an economy that serves all South Africans”.
“While the economy is producing better outcomes and growth sectors are performing better, we believe as the ANC we must ensure our growth is inclusive and creates much-needed jobs.”
Conference delegates also agreed to address the immediate challenges the country faces, including chronic unemployment, the electricity crisis and the rising cost of living, while setting out the path to follow to further transform the economy.
“Our resolutions set out the path towards comprehensive and sustainable social protection, and to the provision of affordable housing and basic services for all,” said Ramaphosa.
Extensive discussions were held on accelerating land reform and how the party should prioritise the safety and security of people in the country.
“We have outlined steps to further strengthen our police service and other law enforcement agencies, to improve the effectiveness of our criminal justice system and to improve the security of our borders,” said Ramaphosa.
Gender-based violence and femicide also received in-depth attention.
“This conference has provided guidance on the strengthening of the national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide. We have also provided clear direction to our structures and our deployees in government on further steps necessary to address this pandemic, including how the budgets of departments should be deployed and utilised.”
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the party needs to focus on ensuring resolutions taken at its 55th national conference are implemented.
“As we rise from this 55th national conference, as we return to our branches and deployments from the venues where we have gathered, our focus must be on turning the resolutions we have taken into reality,” he said.
Ramaphosa was addressing more than 3,000 delegates in the early hours on Friday morning. They had gathered in a hybrid manner to conclude the conference that was adjourned last month.
He said the historic elective conference, which saw him re-elected as party president for a second term, will go down in history “as a moment when we stood as one in turning our back on the destructive tendencies and practices that have eroded the people’s confidence in our movement”.
It will also be remembered as a key moment on the path of renewal and as a key foundation stone in forging unity of the ANC, he said.
“We have acknowledged our shortcomings and considered the factors that have contributed to the erosion of our standing among the people,” said Rampahosa.
Ramaphosa said conference adopted resolutions on professionalising public service, eradicating graft and waste and monitoring more closely and more regularly the performance of its deployees in government.
On the international front, he said it was agreed South Africa needs to play a progressive role in its foreign policy in a multipolar world.
“We will chair Brics this year and should strengthen our relations with our Brics partners. Our participation in the Southern African Development Community and the African Union must be aimed at advancing the interests of our country and our continent.
“Conference has directed us to strengthen the Pan African Women’s Organisation. Our support for the people of Palestine, Western Sahara and Cuba remains solid and firm. We support the calls for the lifting of punitive and cruel sanctions against Zimbabwe, Cuba, Venezuela and elsewhere where such sanctions have been imposed unilaterally and unjustifiably.”
Conference has also mandated government to pursue the reform of international institutions so they are more inclusive, representative and responsive to the needs of the developing world.
Ramaphosa said delegates recognised the grave threat posed by climate change and resolved to reduce South Africa’s carbon emissions and to end load-shedding and restructure Eskom so it can serve the interests of the country.
“We have resolved the transition to a low-carbon economy must be just and inclusive and must prioritise the welfare of those workers, communities and industries most affected by the transition.
“Our mixed energy approach must guide our transition as we also use new technologies to help us through this transition.”
