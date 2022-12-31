He said the arrests were the result of the Safer Festive Season Operational Plan which focused on six areas that include preventing and enhancing police actions towards Gender Based Violence and Femicide, preventing and combating aggravated armed robberies, enhancing border security, enforcing legislation and bylaws as well as road safety.
"With the addition of more boots on the ground following the deployment of 10,000 newly trained constables the SAPS has been hard at work in heightening police visibility through integrated and joint law enforcement crime combatting operations including patrols, stop and searches, roadblocks and the tracing of wanted suspects," said Masemola.
He added that compliance inspections are continuously being conducted at establishments that sell liquor and second-hand good dealers including gun shop owners.
“While police will be deployed to hotspot areas, members of the public are urged to be extra vigilant of their surroundings and report any suspicious activities to their nearest police station. We urge everyone to conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner as they usher in the new year, most importantly remember not to drink and drive to prevent loss of life on our roads", said Masemola.
Members of the public are also reminded to call the Crime Stop hotline number on 08600 10111 whenever in danger or to share any criminal related incidents. Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous.
SAPS festive crime crackdown plan pays off
Image: Mark Andrews
Almost 3,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested in December including 2,729 people for drug-related crimes while another 628 were nabbed for driving while drunk on South African roads.
This was revealed by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on Saturday via a press release. The arrests were effected around the country between 1 December and 29 December.
Masemola said 1,2884 people were arrested for dealing in illicit liquor, 305 suspects were charged for murder, 527 were nabbed for sexual related offences including rape and 31 were charged for being involved in kidnapping cases. He further said 445 firearms were seized including 7,219 rounds of ammunition including 9,444 explosives. At least 244 stolen vehicles were recovered.
