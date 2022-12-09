No Violence Campaign
Women, kids learn how to take fight to abusers
Soweto club teaches martial arts self-defence skills
As gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide increase, more women want to equip themselves with self-defence skills.
This was an observation by Nobuhle Vundla, the owner of Silo Shotokan, a martial arts club based in Protea Glen, Soweto. Vundla started the school with qualified instructor Mduduzi Jiyane to teach kids skills to defend themselves...
No Violence Campaign
Women, kids learn how to take fight to abusers
Soweto club teaches martial arts self-defence skills
As gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide increase, more women want to equip themselves with self-defence skills.
This was an observation by Nobuhle Vundla, the owner of Silo Shotokan, a martial arts club based in Protea Glen, Soweto. Vundla started the school with qualified instructor Mduduzi Jiyane to teach kids skills to defend themselves...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos