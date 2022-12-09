×

South Africa

No Violence Campaign

Women, kids learn how to take fight to abusers

Soweto club teaches martial arts self-defence skills

09 December 2022 - 09:30

As gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide increase, more women want to equip themselves with self-defence skills.

This was an observation by Nobuhle Vundla, the owner of Silo Shotokan, a martial arts club based in Protea Glen, Soweto. Vundla started the school with qualified instructor Mduduzi Jiyane to teach kids skills to defend themselves...

