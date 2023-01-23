DA takes fight against ANC cadre deployment to court
Party says ANC policy discriminates against suitable candidates
The DA is today expected to ramp up its opposition to cadre deployment when it goes to the Pretoria High Court to get the ANC policy declared unlawful and unconstitutional.
The DA’s shadow minister of public service and administration Leon Schreiber told Sowetan that the ANC’s policy documents declare that the party wanted all levers of power in all spheres of the state – including the army, the police, intelligence structures, the judiciary, parastatals and agencies such as regulatory bodies, the public broadcaster and the Central Bank...
