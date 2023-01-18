The lack of information about the load-shedding crisis amounted to a breach of chapter 3 of the constitution, said Winde. His ultimatum included a demand for a time frame for restoring capacity, and for short-, medium- and long-term plans to resolve the crisis.
“As far as I am aware, there was no response to my predecessor’s request for this information in March 2019,” he wrote.
Winde highlighted the effect of load-shedding on the regional economy, agriculture in particular.
“The Western Cape is estimated to have lost between R48.6bn and R61.2bn in real gross domestic product (GDP) since load-shedding commenced in late 2007. In 2022, the real GDP lost to the Western Cape was estimated at R8.2bn. These figures are expected to grow significantly if the country is subjected to record high load-shedding in 2023, which at this stage appears likely.”
A total of 181,233ha of permanent crops, with a replacement value estimated to be R60bn, was now under threat due to power supply disruptions affecting agriculture, he said.
Winde gives Ramaphosa ultimatum on energy crisis 'information blackout'
Image: Trevor Samson
Western Cape premier Alan Winde on Wednesday threatened to declare an intergovernmental dispute over load-shedding due to what he described as the national government’s “catastrophic” handling of the energy crisis.
Winde wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week requesting detailed information by January 27 about the extent of the crisis, its impact and plans to address load-shedding. Winde said failure to provide this information to the province and affected citizens was a breach of the constitution.
Extracts of the letter were shared by Winde on Wednesday. Winde's letter said the national government's apparent inability, or refusal, to keep all spheres of government informed about the crisis was unconscionable.
“The energy crisis is clearly an economic disaster threatening to deteriorate into a humanitarian disaster and no-one will be spared its consequences,” he said.
“To deny executive authorities in the other spheres of government the ability to at least plan and prepare its citizenry for the impending fallout is unconscionable.”
Ramaphosa calls for caution in how electricity hike is applied, saying SA is reeling from high costs
The lack of information about the load-shedding crisis amounted to a breach of chapter 3 of the constitution, said Winde. His ultimatum included a demand for a time frame for restoring capacity, and for short-, medium- and long-term plans to resolve the crisis.
“As far as I am aware, there was no response to my predecessor’s request for this information in March 2019,” he wrote.
Winde highlighted the effect of load-shedding on the regional economy, agriculture in particular.
“The Western Cape is estimated to have lost between R48.6bn and R61.2bn in real gross domestic product (GDP) since load-shedding commenced in late 2007. In 2022, the real GDP lost to the Western Cape was estimated at R8.2bn. These figures are expected to grow significantly if the country is subjected to record high load-shedding in 2023, which at this stage appears likely.”
A total of 181,233ha of permanent crops, with a replacement value estimated to be R60bn, was now under threat due to power supply disruptions affecting agriculture, he said.
Eskom bosses postpone briefing on state of affairs as they meet Ramaphosa
“The impact on the agricultural sector in the Western Cape is of major concern, taking into account among many others, that product temperature is not allowed to move beyond specific tolerance levels until products are purchased by consumers [with discrepancies resulting in the rejection of whole consignments], and that irrigation systems cannot in the event of load-shedding at stage 4 and above, cope with the water demand needs of plants during summer months. The very resources of production [such as orchards and vineyards] might be damaged as a result of load-shedding.”
His office added in a statement, “If the premier does not receive a response, the provincial government may consider pursuing an intergovernmental dispute as this crisis cannot continue unaddressed.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos