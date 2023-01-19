The Eskom office in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast was disconnected for non-payment of its “high” electricity bill on Thursday.
The power utility owes the uMhlathuze municipality almost R500,000.
The city said it was conducting electricity disconnections on entities owing the municipality large sums and with “high electricity debt”.
“The city is disconnecting Mhlathuze Water in Richards Bay and will disconnect Eskom at Empangeni, and the departments of education, transport and social welfare,” municipal spokesperson Bongani Gina said before the operation on Thursday.
Eskom didn't immediately respond.
TimesLIVE
KZN north coast Eskom office disconnected for not paying R500k electricity bill
Image: MARK WESSELS
The Eskom office in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast was disconnected for non-payment of its “high” electricity bill on Thursday.
The power utility owes the uMhlathuze municipality almost R500,000.
The city said it was conducting electricity disconnections on entities owing the municipality large sums and with “high electricity debt”.
“The city is disconnecting Mhlathuze Water in Richards Bay and will disconnect Eskom at Empangeni, and the departments of education, transport and social welfare,” municipal spokesperson Bongani Gina said before the operation on Thursday.
Eskom didn't immediately respond.
TimesLIVE
DA to oppose 18.65% electricity tariff increase in court
Ramaphosa calls for caution in how electricity hike is applied, saying SA is reeling from high costs
Lawyers threaten legal action if loadshedding persists
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos