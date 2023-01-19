×

South Africa

KZN north coast Eskom office disconnected for not paying R500k electricity bill

19 January 2023 - 14:48
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Eskom owes the City of uMhlathuze close to half a million rand. File photo.
Image: MARK WESSELS

The Eskom office in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast was disconnected for non-payment of its “high” electricity bill on Thursday.

The power utility owes the uMhlathuze municipality almost R500,000.

The city said it was conducting electricity disconnections on entities owing the municipality large sums and with “high electricity debt”.

“The city is disconnecting Mhlathuze Water in Richards Bay and will disconnect Eskom at Empangeni, and the departments of education, transport and social welfare,” municipal spokesperson Bongani Gina said before the operation on Thursday.

Eskom didn't immediately respond.

DA to oppose 18.65% electricity tariff increase in court

The DA wants the High Court of South Africa to declare the 18.65% tariff increase granted to Eskom to be declared unconstitutional, invalid and set ...
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa calls for caution in how electricity hike is applied, saying SA is reeling from high costs

Eskom has to be cautious and considerate in applying the electricity tariff increase as South Africans are already reeling under severe financial ...
News
1 day ago

Lawyers threaten legal action if loadshedding persists

Seven high-profile lawyers representing political parties, NPOs and businesses have written to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom ...
News
2 days ago

