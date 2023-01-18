Twenty-seven candidates achieved A aggregates and 27 achieved B aggregates. The grade average was 71.94%.
Durban Girls' College in Musgrave received a 100% bachelor pass rate with 50% of all symbols being As. Two matriculants, Amy Sand and Sarah Sparks, achieved nine distinctions. Hanna Hansa, Youngeun Kim, Sonali Naidoo and Faathima Salwa bagged eight distinctions.
Heidi Rea, the school’s executive head and head of the high school, said despite the challenges in KwaZulu-Natal over the past two years, the matriculants took it in their stride and “never allowed their academics to slip in any way”.
“Excellent results cannot happen without excellent teachers supporting the girls.”
Maris Stella, across the road from Durban Girls College, also achieved a 100% pass rate.
Clifton in Morningside, Durban, maintained its 100% pass rate with top pupil Abhay Singh achieving nine distinctions.
St Benedict’s in Johannesburg's matric scorecard includes 273 distinctions. The school is also celebrating a bachelor's degree pass rate of 99.12% and its 100% pass rate being upheld for the 48th consecutive year.
Head David Jeffrey said: “Historically, St Benedict’s has produced outstanding matric results and this year is right up there with the best. We are proud of our learners and there is much to celebrate.”
KZN's IEB schools produce top results
Image: via Facebook
KwaZulu-Natal’s private schools are in celebration mode over the top results their pupils achieved in the Independent Examination Board matric exams.
Reddam House College in Ballito delivered its first cohort of matriculants who achieved a 100% bachelor's degree pass rate.
The school was third-highest in the Inspired Education Group with top pupil Gia Naicker achieving eight distinctions.
Catherine Raw, head of senior prep and college of Reddam House Ballito, said: “When Reddam House opened a new school in Ballito in 2019 the grade 9 cohort were the oldest group in the school and took on a leadership role for the four years from grade 9 to 12.
“This group of 16 students were steadfast in their resolve to set the bar high and make the most of their unique position as the first matriculants at Reddam House Ballito. They have exceeded expectations with excellent results and we are proud of our 2022 matric students.”
Image: Supplied
Reddam House Umhlanga also achieved a 100% bachelor pass rate and 18 A aggregates.
Adam Rogers, executive head of Reddam House Umhlanga, said: “In 2017 our first cohort of matrics set an excellent standard by achieving a 100% bachelor's degree pass rate. It has been most affirming that the Class of 2022 has continued this trend, meaning our young college has achieved an impressive 100% bachelor’s degree pass rate in five of our six years of producing matric pupils.
“For the first time in our college’s history three of our pupils achieved nine distinctions, and for the second time in our history one of our pupils obtained 100% for mathematics, which was closely followed by another who achieved 99% and the third highest mathematics achiever came in with 98%.”
Thomas More College in Kloof achieved a 100% pass rate.
The school said 94 of the 100 matriculants achieved bachelor's degree passes and a combined 235 subject distinctions.
“Our Thomas More College community celebrates the Matric Class of 2022 for their passionate leadership and can do attitude as they navigated their final examinations,” the school said.
