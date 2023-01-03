×

South Africa

Boksburg prison calm after inmates use beds and bricks to block officials from conducting search

By Penwell Dlamini - 03 January 2023 - 10:15
Image: Sharon Seretlo

Calm has been restored at the Boksburg Correctional Centre in Ekurhuleni after chaos erupted when inmates tried to prevent prison officials from conducting a search at the facility on Monday.

Department of correctional services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said inmates retaliated to a mandatory search operation at the facility as part of the festive season security operation.

“The prison has different sections and each one of them has an access gate. They blockaded the access gate and used their beds to block it. They also threw bricks at our officials...Now the situation is calm but we have to search until we are sure there is nothing left there,” Nxumalo said.

Videos of the inmates were shared on social media showing prisoners running around and one prison guard on top of the roof.

Nxumalo said no injuries have been reported so far but an update will be given later.

“Inmates attempting to undermine authority of the state know fully of the consequences and DCS will never compromise safety and security of other inmates, officials, members of the community and service providers.

“Proliferation of mobile phones and other contrabands is a grave concern for the department and these have to be removed from our facilities.  Some of the images circulating via social media platforms emanate from inmates, making a mockery of the correctional system,” Nxumalo said.

“This is a clear indication that the few unruly inmates who sought to prevent the searching exercise knew that they were hiding contrabands in their cells.” 

A full investigation into the chaos will be launched.

dlaminip@sowetan.co.za

 

