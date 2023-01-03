Nxumalo said no injuries have been reported so far but an update will be given later.
Boksburg prison calm after inmates use beds and bricks to block officials from conducting search
Image: Sharon Seretlo
Calm has been restored at the Boksburg Correctional Centre in Ekurhuleni after chaos erupted when inmates tried to prevent prison officials from conducting a search at the facility on Monday.
Department of correctional services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said inmates retaliated to a mandatory search operation at the facility as part of the festive season security operation.
“The prison has different sections and each one of them has an access gate. They blockaded the access gate and used their beds to block it. They also threw bricks at our officials...Now the situation is calm but we have to search until we are sure there is nothing left there,” Nxumalo said.
Videos of the inmates were shared on social media showing prisoners running around and one prison guard on top of the roof.
Gang terrorising residents in Hillbrow and Joburg CBD behind bars
