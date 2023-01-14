×

South Africa

DA to take load-shedding outrage to Luthuli House

By TImesLIVE - 14 January 2023 - 13:00
The DA wants South Africans to join it in a protest march to the ANC's headquarters this month. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The DA will hold a protest march to ANC headquarters Luthuli House on January 25 to voice outrage at the “ANC-engineered electricity crisis”.

“We invite all South Africans to join us to voice their anger at the ANC’s destruction of our country’s energy infrastructure and economy, and to demand urgent solutions to this escalating crisis,” the party said on Saturday.

“The protest will specifically target Luthuli House because this is the scene of the crime that the ANC continues to perpetrate against the people of South Africa through permanent stage 6 load-shedding and the latest 18.65% electricity tariff increase.”

Households are battling to put food on the table. Businesses are struggling to pay their staff. Stage 6 load-shedding is costing South Africa between R4bn and R6bn a day, the DA said.

“It is time to show the ANC that we do not accept that it always chooses the option most painful to ordinary South Africans and least painful to itself when it should be closing the taps on ANC corruption, unbundling Eskom and privatising most of it, opening the electricity market to private competition, bringing in skilled engineers, and exempting Eskom and other energy producers from all cumbersome localisation and BEE rules.”

