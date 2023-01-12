Nersa grants Eskom increases of 18.65% and 12.74% for 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 financial years

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Thursday approved a revenue application of R318bn for Eskom for the 2023/2024 and R352bn for the 2024/2025 financial years.
Eskom’s application was for R351bn for 2023/2024 and R381bn for 2024/2025.
Nersa chairperson Thembani Bukula said the increase for 2023/2024 translated to 173.08c per kWh and a percentage increase of 18.65%. The increase for 2024/2025 translated to 195c per kWh and 12.74%.
Eskom’s application was published on July 29 2022 and the public was given until September 8 to comment.
Bukula said Nersa received more than 2,000 written comments from citizens, agricultural and environmental organisations, municipalities and intensive energy users.
There were also public hearings.
“We received those comments and considered them in making the determination.”
Eskom’s application was considered against economic challenges, declining household income, declining investments, high unemployment, low industrial production and load-shedding.
'The increase for Eskom supplied customers will take effect from April 1 and a date will be determined for customers supplied by municipalities,” Bukula said.
