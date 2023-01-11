×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Loadshedding at stage 6 continuously until further notice — Eskom

By TimesLIVE - 11 January 2023 - 16:02
The breakdown of 11 generating units since Tuesday has pushed Eskom to implement stage 6 load-shedding continuously from 4pm on Wednesday until further notice.
The breakdown of 11 generating units since Tuesday has pushed Eskom to implement stage 6 load-shedding continuously from 4pm on Wednesday until further notice.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom announced that stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented continuously from 4pm on Wednesday until further notice.

“Due to the severe capacity constraints, Eskom will continue to manage the limited emergency generation reserves to supplement generation capacity. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.”

Eskom said 11 generating units amounting to 5,084MW of capacity had suffered breakdowns since Tuesday morning, further reducing available capacity and necessitating the increase in the stages of load-shedding.

“These were a unit each at the Camden, Duvha, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, and two units each at Kriel, Majuba and Matla power stations.

Stage 4 loadshedding to continue in the evenings

Eskom will continue implementing stage 4 load-shedding between 4pm until 5am daily while stage 3 will be implemented from 5am until 4pm, the power ...
News
3 days ago

“A unit each at Camden, Duvha, Hendrina, Kriel, Matimba and Matla power stations have returned to service, representing 2,540MW of capacity.”

Eskom said planned maintenance was at 5,739MW while breakdowns amounted to 18,041MW on Wednesday. “Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity and to exercise patience and tolerance during this difficult period.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...