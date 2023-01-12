×

South Africa

DA asks government to act in KZN elephant poaching war as tourists 'duck bullets'

By Mfundo Mkhize - 12 January 2023 - 12:49
Pongolapoort (Jozini) Dam in northern KwaZulu-Natal is the latest battleground between poachers and authorities. File image.
Image: Orrin Singh

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has called for the government to intervene in an ongoing war against poaching which they say has turned Pongolapoort (Jozini) Dam into a slaughterhouse.

MPL Heinz de Boer said armed poachers have “laid siege” to the eastern shores of the lake, where the carcasses of several elephants were found recently.

“Guards near the Eswatini  borders have allegedly also come under attack and infrastructure [has been] damaged and torched by the armed gangs,” said De Boer.

The party says it received video and photographic evidence of a tour boat allegedly coming under fire from brazen armed gangs laying illegal gill nets in the lake.

The area has over the years been the epicentre of poaching and the decimation of flora and fauna within the community.

De Boer said despite these challenges, the government had failed to secure the area which is a tourist and wildlife haven.

“The lake has systematically been stripped of its fish stock with the Richards Bay SAPS water wing and concerned locals trying  to stop the scourge,” he said. 

The department of environmental affairs did not immediately respond to queries.

TimesLIVE

