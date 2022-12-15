×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hawks on the hunt for Middelburg poaching syndicate suspects

Pair suspected of paying Kruger Park field rangers for tactical information

15 December 2022 - 12:21
Orrin Singh Reporter
Eunice Lekhuleni, 24, and Martin Prince Lekhuleni, 37, are wanted by the Hawks for allegedly paying money into the accounts of field rangers and their families for tactical information in Kruger National Park to assist poaching syndicates.
Eunice Lekhuleni, 24, and Martin Prince Lekhuleni, 37, are wanted by the Hawks for allegedly paying money into the accounts of field rangers and their families for tactical information in Kruger National Park to assist poaching syndicates.
Image: Hawks

The Hawks in Mpumalanga are on the hunt for two people who are allegedly part of a poaching syndicate and wanted in connection with money laundering. 

Martin Prince Lekhuleni, 37, and Eunice Lekhuleni, 24, are sought by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit in Middelburg.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the two fled during the arrest of nine other suspects from the Maluleke and Ubisi families during a multidisciplinary integrated takedown operation, “Blood Orange”, in the early hours of December 2.

“Financial investigations revealed money flow in and out of the accounts of the suspects. It is alleged that Lekhuleni paid money into the accounts of field rangers and their families as gratification for tactical information in Kruger National Park to assist poaching syndicates,” Sekgotodi said.

Ex-game rangers sentenced to seven years for poaching-related offences

The Skukuza regional court in Mpumalanga has convicted and sentenced two former game rangers to seven years' imprisonment for poaching-related ...
News
1 week ago

The family of the former field ranger Chikwa David Maluleke — Joyce Maluleke, 51, Stephinah Mbhombi, 52, Oters Maluleke, 27, Miyelani Maluleke, 29, and Nkhesane Maluleke, 22 — were released on R5,000 bail each.

The family of former field ranger Solly Ubisi — Thandi Makhuvele, 37, Alsina Mkhonto, 61, Ignatia Mnisi, 36, Given Mzimba, 28 — were released on R3,000 each.

The case was postponed to January for further investigation and to include them with other accused.

“Anyone with further information on the investigation is urged to contact the Hawks’ investigating officer, Col Danie Hall on 071-481-3281.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom