National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said in February 2019 Silinda and Mlambo were on duty when regional rangers received information on poachers about to enter Kruger National Park with the assistance of the Skukuza rangers.
“They went to the camp where the two officials were deployed and started searching. They found Silinda and Mlambo in possession of a hunting rifle, ammunition, a silencer and three hunting knives,” said Nyuswa.
They pleaded not guilty and claimed they were framed.
“Prosecutor Lot Mgiba led evidence from the arresting officers, who testified they found the rifle hidden in their tent. The senior rangers also testified they confirmed the rifle did not belong to SANParks.”
The pair were convicted of possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a serial number obliterated, possession of ammunition and possession of hunting knives.
Their conviction followed a multidisciplinary operation by the Hawks, known as “Blood Orange”, in the early hours of December 2 in which nine relatives of two former field rangers, Chikwa David Maluleke and Solly Ubisi, were arrested.
Joyce Maluleke, 51, Stephinah Mbhombi, 52, Oters Maluleke, 27, Miyelani Maluleke, 29, and Nkhesane Maluleke, 22, were released on R5,000 bail each.
SANParks to implement polygraph testing for rangers
Image: Alaister Russell
South African National Parks (SANParks) employees will soon be subject to polygraph testing to help combat rampant poaching.
The SANParks board approved the testing policy on November 23.
In a written parliamentary question, the DA’s Annerie Weber asked forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Barbara Creecy about the polygraph testing policy which was meant to be implemented in June.
Creecy responded: “The SANParks polygraph testing policy was approved by the board on November 23. It is envisaged that the policy will be implemented in the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year. The polygraph testing standard operating procedure has also been developed to guide the implementation of the policy. A polygraph testing committee will be established to guide and advise on the implementation process.”
SANParks has been plagued with corrupt officials and field rangers.
Earlier this month the Skukuza regional court in Mpumalanga convicted and sentenced former Skukuza game rangers Hendrick Experience Silinda, 31, and Musa Mlambo, 38, to seven years' imprisonment each for poaching-related offences.
Image: SAPS
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said in February 2019 Silinda and Mlambo were on duty when regional rangers received information on poachers about to enter Kruger National Park with the assistance of the Skukuza rangers.
“They went to the camp where the two officials were deployed and started searching. They found Silinda and Mlambo in possession of a hunting rifle, ammunition, a silencer and three hunting knives,” said Nyuswa.
They pleaded not guilty and claimed they were framed.
“Prosecutor Lot Mgiba led evidence from the arresting officers, who testified they found the rifle hidden in their tent. The senior rangers also testified they confirmed the rifle did not belong to SANParks.”
The pair were convicted of possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a serial number obliterated, possession of ammunition and possession of hunting knives.
Their conviction followed a multidisciplinary operation by the Hawks, known as “Blood Orange”, in the early hours of December 2 in which nine relatives of two former field rangers, Chikwa David Maluleke and Solly Ubisi, were arrested.
Joyce Maluleke, 51, Stephinah Mbhombi, 52, Oters Maluleke, 27, Miyelani Maluleke, 29, and Nkhesane Maluleke, 22, were released on R5,000 bail each.
Image: SAPS
Thandi Makhuvele, 37, Alsina Mkhonto, 61, Ignatia Mnisi, 36 and Given Mzimba, 28, were released on R3,000 bail each.
Two others allegedly involved in the poaching syndicate — Martin Prince Lekhuleni, 37, and Eunice Lekhuleni, 24 — are sought by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit in Middelburg in connection with money laundering.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the two fled during operation Blood Orange.
“Financial investigations revealed money flowed in and out of the accounts of the suspects. It is alleged Lekhuleni paid money into the accounts of field rangers and their families as gratification for tactical information in Kruger National Park to assist poaching syndicates,” Sekgotodi said.
“Anyone with further information on the investigation is urged to contact the Hawks’ investigating officer Col Danie Hall on 071-481-3281.”
TimesLIVE
Field ranger trampled by elephant in Kruger
Ex-game rangers sentenced to seven years for poaching-related offences
Three escaped lions recaptured and returned to Kruger National Park
Heritage Month honours ancient Kruger Park inhabitants
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos