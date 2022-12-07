The court ordered some of the sentences to run concurrently so the effective sentence is seven years' imprisonment each, Nyuswa said.
Ex-game rangers sentenced to seven years for poaching-related offences
Ten others arrested in separate case
Image: 123RF/albund
The Skukuza regional court in Mpumalanga has convicted and sentenced two former game rangers to seven years' imprisonment for poaching-related offences.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said in February 2019 Hendrick Experience Silinda, 31, and Musa Mlambo, 38, were on duty when regional rangers received information on poachers about to enter the Kruger National Park with the assistance of the Skukuza rangers.
“They went to the camp where the two officials were deployed and started searching. They found Silinda and Mlambo in possession of a hunting rifle, ammunition, a silencer and three hunting knives,” said Nyuswa.
The pair pleaded not guilty and claimed they were framed.
“Prosecutor Lot Mgiba led evidence from the arresting officers, who testified about how they found the rifle hidden in their tent. The senior rangers also testified they confirmed the rifle did not belong to SANParks.”
The pair were convicted of possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a serial number obliterated, possession of ammunition and possession of hunting knives. They were sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment each.
The court ordered some of the sentences to run concurrently so the effective sentence is seven years' imprisonment each, Nyuswa said.
The NPA welcomed the convictions and sentence and hoped it would help fight poaching.
In a separate poaching-related case, relatives Chikwa David Maluleke, former field ranger Joyce Maluleke, 51, Stephinah Mbhombi, 52, Oters Maluleke, 27, Miyelani Maluleke, 29, and Nkhesane Maluleke, 22, were released on R5,000 bail each.
Thandi Makhuvele, 37, Alsina Mkhonto, 61, Ignatia Mnisi, 36 and Given Mzimba, 28, were remanded and their case postponed to December 8 for a formal bail hearing. They are relatives of field ranger Solly Ubisi.
Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the they were arrested during a multidisciplinary takedown operation called “Blood Orange” in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Limpopo last Friday.
Sekgotodi said the arrests followed an investigation which included their financial affairs.
“KPMG was co-opted to do the financial investigation of the money flow into accounts of the suspects. It is alleged the two main accused, who were arrested on April 24 2022 and charged with corruption, money laundering and fraud linked to wildlife trafficking, provided tactical information to rhino poaching syndicates in exchange for substantial sums of money transferred into the bank accounts of the family members who received gratification and benefited from the money,” Sekgotodi said.
The rangers are out on bail. Their case was postponed to January 27 for further investigation and to be joined by their family members.
Two suspects are still at large. “They will be traced and brought to book as the investigation continues,” she said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Hawks investigating officer Col Danie Hall on 071-481-3281.
