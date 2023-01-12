The Ramaphosa-Zuma matter is before a full bench made up of Gauteng deputy judge president Roland Sutherland, judge Edwin Molahlehi and judge Marcus Senyatsi.
Court dismisses little known foundation application in the Ramaphosa v Zuma case
'There's no relevance for organisation to be part of civil case today'
The Johannesburg high court has dismissed an application by little known Blackhouse Kollective Foundation to be allowed to be friends of the court in the matter between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor Jacob Zuma.
The court said it saw no relevance for organisation to be part of civil case today.
The court was packed on Thursday when Ramaphosa and Zuma locked horns in a civil case regarding Zuma's private prosecution of Ramaphosa.
Blackhouse Kollective had in its court papers argued that it has an interest in the matter and referred to several decided cases to show why it should be allowed to be heard.
The Ramaphosa-Zuma matter is before a full bench made up of Gauteng deputy judge president Roland Sutherland, judge Edwin Molahlehi and judge Marcus Senyatsi.
Ramaphosa has launched an urgent interdict against Zuma's private prosecution after Zuma accused Ramaphosa of being "an accessory after the fact" for failing to act against state prosecutor Adv Billy Downer SC and journalist Karyn Maughan.
In a separate private prosecution, Zuma is charging Downer and Maughan for contravening the NPA act after they allegedly disclosed medical reports he submitted in his corruption trial without consent from the national director of public prosecutions.
Ramaphosa is asking the court to grant him an interdict that prevents him from appearing in court on January 19 and declare Zuma's private prosecution against him unconstitutional after he received summons from Zuma in December last year, stating that he must appear as an accused person in relation to his alleged failure to act against Downer and Maughan.
A full bench of the high court is expected to hear arguments from Ramaphosa and Zuma's legal counsel on the interdict application.
The courtroom was packed with ordinary members of the public including Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma's supporter Dudu Myeni and his daughter Duduzile.
Expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus along with Zuma's friend Louis Liebenberg were also present in court.
Liebenberg pledged R500,000 to Zuma for him to foot the bill of his private prosecution against Downer and Maughan.
Police and Johannesburg metro police officers are outside court patrolling the area. There are no signs of supporters in the area.
