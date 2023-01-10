Siblings who spent seven months without a school have passed the year

She said the school provided her children with uniforms, textbooks, study guides and “whatever else they needed”.
Against all odds, two siblings passed grade 8 at the end of last year after missing out on lessons for almost seven months because they could not find a school close to their home.
Mojalefa Letswalo, 15, and his sister, Modjadji, 13, have been promoted to grade 9 at Greenside High in Johannesburg this year after they enrolled at the school towards the end of July last year.
Their parents, Monanye and Beauty Letswalo, had initially sought admission for their children in grade 8 at Northcliff High last year because it was about 2.6km from Risidale Primary which they attended in grade 7 in 2021.
They were so desperate to enrol their children at Northcliff High that they staged a sit-in in the school’s reception area in April and even launched an unsuccessful urgent high court application.
Mojalefa said he felt “great and excited” to pass grade 8, especially because both of them had missed out on “lots of schoolwork”.
In addition to writing the third and fourth term tests, they also had to write the first and second term tests which they had missed because they were not attending school.
Mojalefa got distinctions for creative arts and technology in his term tests.
“I worked very hard in the afternoons and over the weekends and am very happy to go to grade 9 this year.
“Our teachers worked really hard and provided extra lessons after school from Mondays to Thursdays in natural science, English, maths and technology.”
Their mother initially had doubts about whether her two children would pass the exams because they did not have a full academic year like other pupils.
“But after looking at the programme and commitment from the teachers and the principal there was hope they were going to make it. Their support has been amazing and they really went out of their way to help my children.”
Said Letswalo: “One of the other good things about the school is they keep you informed and give you updates all the time.”
