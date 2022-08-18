×

South Africa

Second Northcliff High pupil dies in less than a week

Principal says fellow pupils are ‘reeling from the loss’

18 August 2022 - 16:04
Northcliff High School Grade 9 pupil Nkosana Sikhakhane, 15, died on Wednesday.
Image: Northcliff High School via FaceBook

Pupils of Northcliff High School have been dealt a second blow after the death of a second pupil in a matter of days.

The death of Grade 9 pupil Nkosana Sikhakhana was announced on Thursday after his passing on Wednesday. Matric pupil Kyle Aiton, 18, died at the weekend allegedly after falling from a balcony.

Details around Sikhakhane's passing were not immediately clear. The school held a memorial for him where he was described by principal Walter Essex-Clark as “lovely, polite, intelligent and dedicated”.

Essex-Clark said Sikhakhane had lots of friends and this was evident at the memorial, where he described the pupils as “reeling from the loss”.

“We are struggling as two of our boys have passed away. We've had to have two memorial assemblies this week at school and it's a huge blow. Two of our sons died this week.”

The headmaster said pupils were getting counselling and that the school was being well supported by the community.

“We've called in our counsellors and the department of education has provided counselling. We've also had ongoing counselling from community organisations like the church. 

“In these times it's important for the students and the community to stay on track and support each other.”

TimesLIVE

