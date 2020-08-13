Matric pupil set to miss exams over fees owed

A grade 12 pupil is set to miss out on writing his matric examinations after he was deregistered at Reddford House Northcliff, a private school in Randburg, northern Johannesburg, because his father owed more than R60,000 in school fees.



The school sent an email to the 18-year-old, informing him that he would be deregistered from writing matric with the Independent Examinations Board (IEB)...