Sassa is changing systems — here's how grant applications may be affected
Image: SA government via Twitter
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) is migrating its online services to a new system to better serve grant beneficiaries.
This means the online grant application services will be disrupted for about two weeks, the agency said on Wednesday.
“Applicants whose applications were returned due to incomplete document(s) will be allowed to upload their outstanding document(s) for further processing up until the October 14,” Sassa said.
“Applicants who are unable to submit their outstanding documents before the set due date will be required to resubmit their application on the new online platform, which will be live from November 1.”
Sassa’s smartphone requirement excludes vulnerable applicants, says DA
Sassa did not stipulate whether the migration will result in a delay in payments to those whose applications have been processed.
What will happen to applications not finalised before Thursday?
According to the agency, all applications that are not finalised before the site is shut will have to be resubmitted on the new online platform once it goes live. These include saved applications or those that have failed home affairs or bank validations.
“To use the new online platform, all clients (existing and new) are required to re-register/register. For those who want to apply as soon as possible, kindly visit your nearest Sassa local office for assistance,” said Sassa.
Sassa’s website displays a notice informing applicants of the disruption, but there is no notice on the SRD website.
